Commanders set for rare international game after nine years
The 2025 NFL Draft and rookie minicamp have been completed, and the Washington Commanders are aiming to go further in the playoffs than their NFC Championship appearance a season ago.
Offseason workouts are still ahead, but before we get to that moment, fans and the Commanders' organization will be patiently awaiting their schedule release that is set to come out Wednesday evening.
While full schedules have yet to be released, the NFL announces some key dates and games ahead of time. For the Commanders, they have already found out one of their opponents, facing off against their NFC East division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, on December 20th.
The marquee matchup will be sure to draw lots of attention in a rematch of last season's NFC Championship game, but there is now another game on the schedule for the Commanders as they will be heading to Spain to face off against the Miami Dolphins on November 16th.
The game set to kick off at 9:30 AM EST is set to be hosted from Madrid's iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, marking the first time the Commanders have played an international game in nine years and the first NFL game to be played in Spain.
International games have become a strong draw for the NFL over the past decade as international fans continue to be drawn to the product that they produce. From London to Germany, Ireland, and Brazil, the game is only evolving as more and more players who enter the NFL come from overseas.
The Dolphins and Commanders last matched up back in 2023, in which the Commanders lost 45-15 at home. They will be looking to turn things around since then and continue their march to being Super Bowl contenders from Madrid, Spain, in Week 11.
