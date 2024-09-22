Commander Country

Bengals Star Receivers Give Commanders Big Challenge

The Washington Commanders will have some work to do planning around the Cincinnati Bengals offense.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) run to the outside for a plat in the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.
The Washington Commanders are playing the 0-2 Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week, but their record doesn't reflect the talent of their offense.

The Bengals have been shorthanded to begin the season as Tee Higgins has dealt with a hamstring injury. However, he is not listed on the Bengals' final injury report, which means he will make his debut against the Commanders.

Now, Higgins can team up with Ja'Marr Chase to form one of the best receiver pairs in the NFL, and that should give the Commanders a fit or two.

"When you have multiple players to deal with, that's what makes it the challenge," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said of Higgins and Chase. "So, how do you affect the quarterback to make sure that there's different ways to roll to one player, roll to another. If you got to put a double onto some, you do that. And so there's some disguise element, obviously, that goes with it. But yeah, you have to use the whole compliment of tools when you got bookends as strong as these two.”

The Bengals are hungry for a win, and they should look to attack the suspect Commanders secondary in order to get that victory.

The Commanders will have their hands full, but if they can follow and execute their game plan, they should have a shot to pull off an upset win.

