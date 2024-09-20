Commanders WR Building Connection with Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders made a slight change at the end of training camp by signing Noah Brown to be the team's starting wide receiver next to Terry McLaurin.
This meant that Brown didn't get to build chemistry with quarterback Jayden Daniels during the offseason, but the pair are trying to make up for lost time.
"I think just what he's proven in this league, be able to go out there and create separation, make plays," Daniels said. "Obviously, him and [WR] Terry [McLaurin] both came from Ohio State, so they have a lineage of receivers. I still think LSU creates the best receivers [laugh], but not trying to be biased but they're just very hard workers, man. You can just tell with Noah how he approaches practice. He's a pro's pro and you see the same thing from Terry and that trickles down to the rest of the room.”
Brown showcased some of the potential he could provide on the final drive of the Commanders' Week 2 game against the New York Giants. Daniels connected with Brown on a 34-yard play that got the Commanders across midfield right after the two-minute warning.
The Commanders were able to get into field goal range for Austin Seibert's seventh field goal of the afternoon, which also served as the game-winner.
If Daniels and Brown continue to develop their relationship, the Commanders will get even better on the gridiron.
