Commander Country

Commanders WR Building Connection with Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels is getting acclimated with the newest Washington Commanders wide receiver.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball against New York Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons (19) during the first quarter at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball against New York Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons (19) during the first quarter at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders made a slight change at the end of training camp by signing Noah Brown to be the team's starting wide receiver next to Terry McLaurin.

This meant that Brown didn't get to build chemistry with quarterback Jayden Daniels during the offseason, but the pair are trying to make up for lost time.

"I think just what he's proven in this league, be able to go out there and create separation, make plays," Daniels said. "Obviously, him and [WR] Terry [McLaurin] both came from Ohio State, so they have a lineage of receivers. I still think LSU creates the best receivers [laugh], but not trying to be biased but they're just very hard workers, man. You can just tell with Noah how he approaches practice. He's a pro's pro and you see the same thing from Terry and that trickles down to the rest of the room.”

Brown showcased some of the potential he could provide on the final drive of the Commanders' Week 2 game against the New York Giants. Daniels connected with Brown on a 34-yard play that got the Commanders across midfield right after the two-minute warning.

The Commanders were able to get into field goal range for Austin Seibert's seventh field goal of the afternoon, which also served as the game-winner.

If Daniels and Brown continue to develop their relationship, the Commanders will get even better on the gridiron.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders RB Details Career Game vs. Giants

• 3 Things for Commanders to Stash and Trash Following Giants Win

• Commanders Release First Injury Report Before Bengals Game

Commanders' Jayden Daniels Shares Thoughts on Primetime Debut

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News