Commanders Face Hungry, Winless Bengals in Week 3
The Washington Commanders are preparing to play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, and their opponent is still looking for their first win of the season.
After a tough Week 1 loss to the New England Patriots, the Bengals fought tooth and nail against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road, but they came up short. Now, the Bengals are 0-2, nearly in a must-win situation when they take on the Commanders.
Commanders coach Dan Quinn isn't looking at the Bengals record when preparing against them.
"Whether they were 2-0, or 0-2, I sense that we would get the same hard, tough, really good performance from Cincinnati," Quinn said. "That's kind of who they are. They're a really good team, and so sometimes the really good teams and there's a record here where we are just two games in, would you expect them to have two losses? Probably not. But that's where it is and once eight o'clock or whatever comes, you're not thinking about records. You're just thinking about how do we go win and we're really pumped to go battle with them, and we've got respect for them, but we'll be ready to fight as well.”
A win for the Commanders would be just as crucial, trying to pick up a victory on the road and to get over .500. While it is a storyline going into the game, it doesn't change the fact that the Bengals are a threat to the Commanders and Washington has to find a way to win against them.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Bengals is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• 3 Things for Commanders to Stash and Trash Following Giants Win
• Commanders Release First Injury Report Before Bengals Game
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels Shares Thoughts on Primetime Debut