Commanders Eye Bigger Role for Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin will get more looks for the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches the ball against New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (3) during the third quarter at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
/ Peter Casey-Imagn Images
It's been a quiet season so far for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

McLaurin, 29, has struggled through the first two weeks of the season, catching eight passes for 39 yards. This is coming after four straight seasons of over 1,000 yards, so the low production is very unexpected for the sixth-year pro.

His new quarterback Jayden Daniels has been getting adjusted to life in the NFL as a rookie, but he plans on targeting McLaurin more throughout the season as he gets comfortable.

"I mean, obviously we gotta get Terry the ball," Daniels said. "But at the end of the day, you gotta spread the ball around. Defenses are gonna key on Terry, respectfully and respect to him because of what he has done in his league. But at the end of the day, man, when it's time and we have a one-on-one matchup, sometimes, I mean Terry's out there, go let him win. But other than that, we're gonna keep playing our game. We're gonna keep moving forward and just go from there."

McLaurin is the biggest target in the Commanders offense, and the unit is simply better when the ball is in his hands. If they can emphasize getting him the football against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, they may walk away with an upset victory.

