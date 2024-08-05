Best Quotes from Day 9 at Washington Commanders Training Camp
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders are looking competitive and consistent in training camp this season as they look to revamp the team that won just four games in 2023.
New quarterback Jayden Daniels has been impressing those in attendance during Commanders training camp practices, and head coach Dan Quinn is counted among them.
On Sunday we arrived to Ashburn for the ninth practice of training camp this year and spoke to both head coach and quarterback about what's happening in Washington, and what's to come.
DAN QUINN, HEAD COACH
Opening Statement: “Alright, good morning everybody. Yesterday we had, in our language we call it a mock game. And really the purpose of that is to put it to a test a little bit on where you're at, rules, and assignments, and situations, and game and clock management. So, sidelines, substitutions to work it all out to see where you're at. It's a good session to go through and then we'll go right back to it today. Padded work, line of scrimmage day, big team run spots and one-on-ones down in the red zone. So, [it’ll be] a good day. But I was pleased with our first look at what a mock game is and the purpose behind it. It's kind of like all of us studying for an exam. You got your stuff down, now you're ready to move it on. With all that said, let's get it rocking.”
On the signing of DT Taylor Stallworth and the release of CB Christian Holmes and on if this is related to DT Jer’Zhan Newton’s status:
“Yeah, the terms become more popular as we hear, like load management and stuff. And certainly, for somebody coming off an injury, you're trying to find the right levers to make sure, what's enough? How much to push, when to pull back. Because there's certainly some days even when you may not see [Newton], he is doing extra field work to keep strength, keep conditioning to go to that. So yes, definitely a part of that interior. Just thinking long term with some of the guys. And [DT] Jon as well, Allen, that we limit him some as we're going through it. Made sense to do that.”
On the challenge posed for a defense when a quarterback and wide receiver are in sync:
“Quite a bit because that type of connection, not all routes thrown to somebody are the same. I probably learned that during my time in Atlanta with [QB] Matt Ryan and [WR] Julio [Jones]. There were certain throws that were to Julio that were a little bit different based on his unique size and speed that would go. And [WR] Terry [McLaurin] has some of those same things. The deep ball to him isn't the same as the next one. So, that type of connection certainly matters. The other part that it can happen in a game, a look, a quick signal. Those are the times that you've spent a lot of time and hours together. So yeah, it's very cool to see that connection go. I've said it before, Terry's such a pro, man. When he steps out in that arena, you know how he gets down, and it's been excellent for [QB] Jayden [Daniels] to have a person like Terry to lean into.”
On the pre-draft criticism that Daniels couldn’t throw inside and on how he’s looked in that area so far:
“Yeah, for us maybe some of the things we didn't see at LSU, they had an excellent offense. Obviously, just look at the numbers, movements, and keepers to get the ball outside. I remember talking to [LSU Head] Coach [Brian] Kelly about that and ‘Yeah, he can do it, we just, we didn't have that, there's only so much he can do.’ So, seeing him add stuff to the thing. We knew creating. Getting out of the pocket throwing, so that part would come alive once the keepers and the play pass that would go with it. We've been pleased. It's the decision making that maybe I've been really impressed by, where to go. Not just the throwing but playing the position.”
On Daniels’ field vision:
“I thought that was strong going in. Where you saw the connection with him and the receivers from LSU and you heard about the work that they put in together to achieve that kind of success throwing the ball. All the different layers of throws, deep balls, crossers, out of the backfield, all of those matter and you work on all of them at different times. And then the decision-making process, that's a whole different part of it. ‘This coverage goes to here, this look goes to here, I got a matchup I want, I go to here.’ So, there's your skill work and then the processing work and the processing part for him has been excellent.”
On what they get out of the joint practices:
“A lot. I think one, you get some evaluations against different people in different situations. This rusher, this defense, this front, this look, those are the things that you like when you're seeing a matchup. It's not necessarily scheme related, it's just seeing. I'm looking forward to seeing [T] Brandon Coleman, they've got some good rushers on the outside and what a good test for him. It's like a small example like that to say, alright, whether it's their defense, our offense, our offense, however that goes. The balance of it. That's usually what I'm looking for in that spot. In some instances, it's even better than the games because as coaches we can script with their guys, ‘Hey, I'd like to see this matchup. Yep, good with that, let's call this.’ So, having that type of conversation helps a lot. Having the ability to communicate with [Jets Head Coach] Robert [Salah] and [Jets Offensive Coordinator] Nathaniel [Hackett] and [Jets Defensive Coordinator Jeff] Ulbrich that helps. Because then, [Offensive Coordinator] Kliff [Kingsbury] and [Defensive Coordinator] Joe [Whitt Jr.] and the guys, we could all be on the same page. ‘Yep. Want to see this, want to see that.’ And that's how we all get better.”
On if Daniels will play in the first preseason game:
“Yes.”
On is he’s seen the rapport between Daniels and QB Sam Hartman:
“I have, and it really is a special group that's together. It's [QB] Jeff [Driskel], it's [QB] Marcus [Mariota], it's Sam, it's Jayden. So, the fact that they knew each other prior to coming, that helps. It’s like you're going to your first day of school, but you knew your friend that was coming with you. There's some comfort in knowing that you've been through a similar process. They're both rookies together. They had the same training out in California. That does help. Sam's [had] a remarkable work ethic, finding ways, finding an edge, after, early. I've been really impressed by him so far. Wanting to throw it, DB’s, or ‘Hey, we need this specific look for a DB or a corner. I got it, I got it.’ I've been super impressed by that. That's a big transition for somebody going from where you took every rep through his time at Wake [Forest] and Notre Dame to now where you're not. We were really clear with him upfront about what that development would look like and the times that he's performed in practice, I've been really pleased with what we've seen.”
On G Nick Allegretti:
“Yeah, I've been really pleased with him because he can also play two spots. We've worked him at guard, but he can also back-up at center and so the combination with him outside, he's really detailed on his stuff. Being next to Brandon in that space, that's been excellent. The combination blocks, the things to work. He's really been off to a good start. So, new interior at center and at guard, so working those combinations. Also, with [C] Tyler [Biadasz] too, and so he's off to a good start. He's got real communication and leading skills to him.”
On how he determines the optimal workload for a player:
“It depends on who it is. If you were coming back off an injury, there's kind of like a return to play format. It also depends on the position they play. So, let's say for instance a corner, your workload and yards, you need more, not less. You may even see at times if, just for instance, you were playing corner and let's say you only got five reps on the day, you may need more conditioning post-practice. For the player that really hit a high mark on one day and we were wanting him to hit it, you may not go back as high the next day. So, most of it is related around soft tissue injuries. I think the staff here has done a good job with that, knowing that's usually something that can set you back in a training camp. Everybody's pushing, everybody's going. So, managing that fine line, that's important. But I would say it's not one size fits all based on injury, age, recovery, position. And so that's what makes the puzzle so hard with 90 players. We have a meeting at night and then again in the morning just to reset what we're looking for from the guys at practice.”
On if sometimes less work is better:
“I think you probably need a combination of both. And why do I say that? The hard does help because you do have to get ready to play more reps, more plays. I think in the past, we always went, if one's good then two practices are better. It was like, let's just do more. And so, finding ways to have a high volume followed by a lower, to an average, to a high. You're trying not to go back-to-back highs. That's where somebody could be vulnerable for a pull. So, it makes sense, but you do need the hard days too. The main thing that I try to communicate with the players, ‘You manage the focus, I'll manage your reps.’ That way every day they come out, they don't have to think, ‘Hey, I'm going less today,’ or that it's, ‘Hey man, you take care of you going forward and I'll take care of the reps and the workload of where we're at.’ And so today, we'll be higher and so there'll be more reps. You've probably seen some that felt lower or quicker, but that was by design to make sure that we're keeping these guys healthy. That’s the number one goal, is entering into the season, healthy and rock solid.”
On the decision to have Daniels play in the first preseason game:
“I think we probably said it all along. There's been a whole process, it's not been a secret at all. But a process of how we're going to go and get guys ready. And so, the games are important to go and play and get ready. Not just with Jayden, but with everybody. Doesn't mean we would play the same exact style that we may play during the regular season, but being in the game, the officials, the communication, working it through, there's a lot of important elements for a lot of guys. Even as you get into the preseason game, just because you play some doesn't mean you're playing all.”
On where he’s seen the most growth from the team during training camp:
“Awesome question. I think the growth that I've seen is probably in the situation work. We've worked hard on that side of things, end of the game, end of the half, and we have some more up today. But we want to make it where those plays are as familiar as a call that we would make on first down, or second down on offense, or defense or on special teams because when those moments come, you want to make them feel as normal as possible and you go execute and focus like you would. So, I would say that would be one thing that I've been certainly impressed with. The second thing you want to see is communication continue to ramp up and by this time almost, I'd say 75% of the package is in. So, now that should even go further over the weeks ahead.”
On TE Ben Sinnott:
“I've been impressed by Ben. I thought he would be excellent in the run game. I thought that would be one of his marks that he would really hit and be good in that spot, and he has been. What I've been most impressed by is his ability on some contested catches. Sometimes you look for that in one-on-ones. How's it going to go in the NFL? There's so many man or man-like defenses where you stay attached to somebody. If you and I were going for the same ball, can I go and get that contested catch to bring it in? And that was part of his game. I wasn't sure. To see him fight and compete for these close catches that could go either way, I think for all the young players coming in, that's one of the big pieces and he's done a good job with that. So, I'm really excited to see where he goes. It's a nice balance having [TE] Zach [Ertz] there, having him there. Learn, watch, see some things that are good. And [TE John] Bates has been good for him as well, to see two guys who are really intentional about their practice, I like it. And Ben's got a lot to prove in a good way and I see that coming out of him too. That type of confidence and competition.”
On what he’s seen from Newton over the past few days:
“Yeah, and referring back to earlier, what's the right amount of pushing these levers to? Too much too soon? So, we will hold him today and then we'll assess where we go, but we're still trying to work through that. Man, do you feel his speed. That's the thing that jumped out to me for a big guy. I saw him chasing [QB] Marcus [Mariota] down the sideline once, another time running with a tight end. He has the speed of more like a defensive end, but the size of a big guy. So, we're really excited about him. But I think what we'll see over the next two, three weeks for him is ramp up, back off, ramp up, back off. We're not going to miss one step with him. It's really important that we just keep stacking to where to go.”
JAYDEN DANIELS, QUARTERBACK
On how much he is looking forward to playing in the first preseason game versus the New York Jets:
“I just love playing football, so I'm happy about it. I mean, I always knew I was going to play. I don't know when I'm going to play but at least I have the opportunity to go out there and play, so I'm excited for it.”
On the growth he can see from WR Terry McLaurin:
“I mean, Terry's an exceptional player. Obviously, he made a name for himself in this league, so to be able to build a rapport with him, the other receivers, the whole offense as a whole, and have us as a tight knit group so we could go out there and we could go compete, have fun and everybody could be on the same page.”
On what age he started having a big fan base:
“Honestly, probably last year at LSU was when that kind of start happening. But I try to give back as much as possible because you never know whose day you can make. I remember I was one of those kids wanting to get one of my favorite players’ signatures. So, just to give back the opportunity and see the joy on their face and help make somebody's day, maybe I could impact their life. So, I try to do that as much as possible.”
On his connection with LB Bobby Wagner:
“Me and Bobby from the same hometown. We are both from the Inland Empire, so we kind of have that connection off rip and I mean we don't even talk about football half the time. I mean, sometimes I might go up to him and say like, ‘What’d you see?’ But other times he'd be like, ‘oh, I got a sack.’ Or I’ll be like, you know, we're competing, we're talking shit. But most of the time it is really about basketball, everything we talk about. So that's a connection that me and Bobby have.”
On his excitement to play against the New York Jets:
“Like I said, it's football. I'm very excited, I love the game of football. I love playing it. I'm very passionate. I love to compete. So, going out there would be a different challenge for not just me, but the whole team going against somebody you're not familiar with. Just to see where the cards fall, know that we can go out there and we can make mistakes when you try to
execute at a high level, but that's kind of what this time is for, you know. Just to go out there and see what we can do, what we can’t do, trial and error, and move forward.”
On if he’s noticed a difference in his transition from the college to pro level:
“Yeah, I mean just the little things and the details. And [Head Coach Dan Quinn] DQ he harps very much on the game situation, game management, stuff like that. So, learning the different rules of the NFL from college because obviously it's different and just trying to expand my knowledge as far as just playing the position, not just what is in our system, but playing the position, knowing like in a four minute situation we got to do this or in two minute stuff like that.”
On if there are things that he’s looking to find out about himself and the offense playing against the Jets:
“Nah I mean, how sharp can we be? How fast can we execute our offense? Limit the pre-snap penalties and post-snap penalties and just go out there and try to execute a high level. I mean, it's my first one ever so I don't know what I'm getting myself into, so it'd be a surprise for me, but just go out there and have fun.”
On if the team has gone through a routine of what gameday will look like:
“I mean, we haven't gone that far deep like QB’s out at this time, stuff like that. So I know we'll get there, but I assume it's similar to college.”
On what he hopes to gain going against the Jets secondary:
“Go out there and see where I'm at. Challenge myself, challenge their defense. Obviously, they got a very good secondary, very good defense. See where we see where we stand.”
On him and QB Sam Hartman’s connection coming into Training Camp:
“We both came together, we're both rookies. It's a blessing to have somebody I'd known prior in the same room as me. And obviously now we're building a connection with the other two QBs in Marcus [Mariota] and Jeff [Driskel] and the whole room is great from the coaches to the players.”
On how he plans to showcase his skills while also protecting himself:
“I mean, just knowing when to take your chances when you can't. Live to see another play. It's a long season, so try to err on protecting yourself and if the chances are there, go and take it.”
On if he talks with the coaching staff on when he should be taking chances with plays:
“Me, I'm very competitive, so I might try to take a chance here and there, but they try to say get down. So, it's trying to fight that battle.”
On how his game has grown since the start of training camp:
“Yeah, I feel like just getting more comfortable in the system as a whole unit. Going against the defense that we have, the players that we have. Obviously, veteran leadership and [LB] Bobby [Wagner] and [LB] Frankie [Luvu], and [DT] Daron Payne, JA [DT Jonathan Allen], those type of guys. So, it's iron sharp and iron at this point.”
On how the offense is clicking and on where it can go:
“Yeah, I mean the run is going to be very important. We got to be able to establish a run and show that with the more physical team on the line of scrimmage, and that's where the game is won and lost in the trenches.”
On if he knows he’s ready to be the starting quarterback:
“I still got some way to go. Just little stuff, go out there and still compete. Obviously, what Coach DQ [Head Coach Dan Quinn] and them said, but at the end of the day, it's their decision. I trust them fully with their plan and stuff like that, bringing me along. So, that's up to them at this point. But for me, I just go out there and [say], ‘How can I better myself each and every day?’ And just go out there and compete hard.”
On where he’s making progress:
“Yeah, I feel like the whole unit as a whole from the ones, the two’s to the three’s, whoever's in there is making progress and getting comfortable in Kliff's [Offensive Coordinator Kliff Kingsbury] system.”
On how the leaders on the team have embraced him:
“Yeah, they treat everybody the same. Whether it's me, [CB] Mikey Sainristil, [QB] Sam Hartman, everybody gets treated the same. So, it's not, ‘Oh, well I got drafted higher than everybody else, we got to put more on this plate.’ No, we are all treated equally, so, everybody just allows each other to be themselves at the end of the day. It's not that you got to come in, act like you're somebody you're not. You could go in and be yourself and it’s an open communication, open locker room. We love to have fun.”
On if he is starting against New York and on if he has any family or friends coming to the game:
“I know I'm playing. I don't know if I’m starting or not, but my family going to be there regardless. It’s my first game, as far as in the NFL, my first snap. So, my family's going to be there and they going to be at everything.”
On what he’s enjoyed the most from the whole process:
“Being able to live out a childhood dream and play the game that I love at the highest level, and make my family proud for the sacrifice, they helped me get to this point. Without them, or friends, ex-coaches I wouldn’t be at this position to come out here and live out my dream. So, to be able to make them proud and go out here and have fun.”
On what goes through his mind before a throw:
“It's kind of a feel thing. I can't really explain it, but when I was at Arizona State, [Head] Coach Herm Edwards told me, if you want to play in the NFL you got to protect the football all times. So, that's something I pride myself in, is being able to protect the football and help the team win. Because, obviously if the other has more [takeaways] than you, obviously it’s not a good thing.”
