Washington Commanders Coach 'Glad' Dorance Armstrong Jr. is Not With Cowboys Anymore
ASHBURN, Va. -- It's not unusual for new coaches to bring former players along so perhaps when the Washington Commanders hired head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. they knew defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr. would follow behind shortly.
In six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys - the last three spent with coaches Quinn and Whitt - the former Commanders rival recorded 23.5 sacks. And he did that while starting just 14 games and having a 50 percent or higher snap share just once.
Now that he's on the Washington side of things Armstrong is poised to get more opportunity and is looking to put his new team back on the map in the NFC East Division. His new assistant linebacker/pass rush specialist Ryan Kerrigan is very happy to see him on this side of the rivalry after all these years.
"I'm glad he's not on the Cowboys anymore."- Ryan Kerrigan on Dorance Armstrong Jr.
"Guy's a pro man," Kerrigan said of Armstrong following the team's first padded practice of the year. "He had a rep where he was tired, it was toward the end of the period and it's hot out...and he goes out and gets a sack on that play. And I just thought that was really professional of him because it would've been easy to say, 'Oh, I'm tired' there, but no, you gotta pass rush when you're tired. And he showed that today the guy's a consummate pro and I'm glad he's not on the Cowboys anymore."
The Commanders are also trying to convert linebacker Jamin Davis to an edge defender this preseason and the fourth-year pro has credited coach Kerrigan and Armstrong as being two of the primary influences on his development in that arena up to this point.
Of course, as a member of the rival Dallas roster Armstrong is very familiar with the Commanders already. In fact, 2.5 of his career sacks have come against Washington squads, including one in last year's Week 18 win for the Cowboys.
Now, he's on the Commanders side of things, and looking to bring just as much chaos to his former team as he used to, to his new one.
