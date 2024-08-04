Washington Commanders Adding Free Agent Defensive Tackle, Release Cornerback
ASHBURN, Va. -- About half an hour before Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was scheduled to meet with the media ahead of Day 9 of training camp a roster move was announced.
While not made official by the team at the time, agent Brett Tessler revealed on X his client, defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth, had been signed by the Commanders.
"The Washington Commanders just signed my client Taylor Stallworth to a 1-yr deal," Tessler said in his post. "7th year DT worked out with them last week and has plenty of experience playing multiple positions in their scheme."
Stallworth came out of South Carolina in 2018 as an undrafted free agent who signed with the New Orleans Saints and got his first game action in the same season playing in 14 games, recovering one fumble, and recording one sack.
Bouncing around the league a bit since then Stallworth has also appeared in regular season games for the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tennessee Titans. His first career start came with the Colts in 2020 and his best season so far came with the same team in 2021 when he had three sacks.
In his career, Stallworth has 4.5 sacks in 58 career games with two starts.
Washington confirmed the move shortly after and announced the release of cornerback Christian Holmes who spent two seasons with the team after being drafted in 2022 and appeared in 30 games with two starts.
