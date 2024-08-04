Washington Commanders Notebook: 3 Linemen Missing from Training Camp Practice No. 9
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders had a walkthrough and meetings that were closed to media on Saturday meaning our next chance to see the team in action came Sunday with open practice No. 9.
After simulating game-like scenarios including time management challenges and other items Commanders coach Dan Quinn came into the day's practice motivated and encouraged by what he's seen thus far.
However, he also came into it with three important members of the Washington roster missing in action.
TOEING THE LINE
Beginning the day the Commanders opened practice without offensive lineman Sam Cosmi and defensive linemen Dante Fowler Jr. and Johnny Newton.
Cosmi and Fowler were absent without full explanation from the team as they're not required to disclose those items this time of year, but coach Quinn did say they were taking a cautious approach with Newton, the rookie defensive tackle.
Specifically, Newton will be 'ramped up' and then 'ramped down' as camp progresses to ensure he's getting developed, but also getting opportunities for his body to continue healing after undergoing a second foot surgery in this calendar year alone.
The Commanders did add defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth Sunday morning to the roster giving them more flexibility in how they manage practice reps throughout camp.
Unfortunately, Washington may have also lost offensive tackle Alex Akingbulu who left the practice field on a cart during practice.
EYE ON THE TIGER: DAY 9
Day 9 was a day for the Commanders offense to work on some quick game, motion, screens, and to install more of their rushing attack.
Daniels completed 75 percent of his 11-on-11 passes on the day and looked decisive, smart with the ball, and accurate as ever.
It was also his third straight day of taking all of the first team reps in the drills which gives us the unconfirmed impression the day Daniels is officially named the team's starter could be growing closer by the snap.
Daniels said in his post-practice press conference he's in no hurry to be named the starter and still believes there's plenty of things he needs to work on before concerning himself with titles and the order of the depth chart.
In fact, when asked about potentially starting his first NFL preseason game, he pushed back on the notion saying he hadn't been told that he'd start and was just looking forward to competing, whenever the time comes.
PLAY OF THE DAY
Every play of the day is built differently and this one was selected not because of the explosiveness of it, but because of the way it illustrates this team's culture.
On one of his last team reps of the day Daniels took a quarterback sweep around the left side and ran down to the end zone to celebrate a rushing score with fans in attendance and his teammates.
Rookie offensive tackle Brandon Coleman followed him down and celebrated with his quarterback, and then on the way back veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner met Daniels likely to tell him that his defensive unit would have stopped him well short of the end zone.
It was a fun moment, and one that brought veteran, rookie, offense, and defense together to show that even on Day 9 this version of the Commanders are all working together, and they may even be enjoying it.
Wild.
