Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Status Revealed vs. New York Jets
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and the rest of the team are preparing for the preseason opener on Saturday against the New York Jets.
Every team operates differently during the preseason, choosing whether or not to play the starters. But for the Commanders, it appears Daniels is going to make his debut.
Commanders coach Dan Quinn said on Sunday that Daniels would participate in the team's game on Saturday against the Jets.
Daniels was the No. 2 overall pick by the Commanders out of LSU in April's NFL Draft. He won the Heisman Trophy for his efforts last season, leading the Tigers to a 10-3 record while throwing for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
Daniels is the future of the Commanders franchise and it was only going to be a matter of time before Washington handed him the keys to the offense.
Now, he'll get a shot to set a benchmark in his first professional game against the Jets. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.
