Commander Country

Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Status Revealed vs. New York Jets

Jayden Daniels could make his Washington Commanders debut in the preseason opener against the New York Jets.

Jeremy Brener

Jul 26, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball on day three of training camp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 26, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball on day three of training camp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and the rest of the team are preparing for the preseason opener on Saturday against the New York Jets.

Every team operates differently during the preseason, choosing whether or not to play the starters. But for the Commanders, it appears Daniels is going to make his debut.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn said on Sunday that Daniels would participate in the team's game on Saturday against the Jets.

Daniels was the No. 2 overall pick by the Commanders out of LSU in April's NFL Draft. He won the Heisman Trophy for his efforts last season, leading the Tigers to a 10-3 record while throwing for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Daniels is the future of the Commanders franchise and it was only going to be a matter of time before Washington handed him the keys to the offense.

Now, he'll get a shot to set a benchmark in his first professional game against the Jets. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

READ MORE: Best Quotes from Day 8 of Commanders Training Camp

More Washington Commanders News

• Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee Honors Washington Legend Brian Mitchell

• ESPN Analyst Predicts Huge Rookie Season From Commanders’ QB Jayden Daniels

• Why Washington Commanders CB Emmanuel Forbes Will Improve in Year 2

• Washington Commanders OL Reflects on College Relationships with New Teammates

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News