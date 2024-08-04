ESPN Analyst Predicts Huge Rookie Season From Commanders’ QB Jayden Daniels
The 2024 NFL season should be a refreshing one for the Washington Commanders. A full rebuild is underway, and it'll be led by No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels.
While he hasn't officially been named the starter, the Heisman-winning LSU product will soon be handed the keys to the franchise. With the Commanders having had years of mediocrity under center, his dual-threat abilities should transform the offense for the better.
Still, there is plenty of room for the Commanders quarterback to grow as he can help dictate the future of the franchise. What could Daniels' first season in the league look like? ESPN analyst Ryan Clark took to SportsCenter to make a bold claim regarding Daniels.
“Jayden Daniels is going to have that C.J. Stroud-type of year,” Clark said on the show. “He’s going to be that guy we’re talking about going into [the 2025 season] with a chance to launch himself into the upper-echelon of quarterbacks. I just left Commanders camp, and everyone is raving about the person he is, and we’ve already seen the player.”
C.J. Stroud was outright impressive through his first campaign. The Houston Texans star quarterback tallied 4,108 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions through his rookie season.
While Stroud's on-paper statistics were incredible, his resume that led to Offensive Rookie of the Year was even better. He took a three-win team to ten wins and a playoff appearance. Of course, the team made plenty of moves, including adding DeMeco Ryans as the head coach, who happened to rapidly build the culture.
For Daniels, the Commanders hired Dan Quinn as the head coach -- a solid coach to build the culture. Kliff Kingsbury is the team's new offensive coordinator and the combination of those two things could allow for the Washington rookie quarterback to emerge as a potential star early.
