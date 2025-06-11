Veteran linebacker could help Commanders win Super Bowl
Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner is entering his 14th season in the NFL and his second in the nation's capital.
Wagner played a key role for the Commanders last season, serving as a veteran presence to help the team navigate throughout the year.
Wagner and the Commanders went all the way to the NFC Championship, but Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox thinks the linebacker could go out on top with a Super Bowl victory this season.
Wagner may retire if Commanders win Super Bowl
"If the Commanders do reach the Super Bowl just two years after a four-win campaign, they could give linebacker Bobby Wagner the perfect chance to go out on top," Knox wrote.
"Wagner, who will turn 35 later this month, is still a Pro Bowl defender. According to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press, he didn't consider retirement before re-signing with Washington on a one-year, $9 million deal this offseason, either. But a second Super Bowl ring could make him think a bit more about what comes next.
"The 10-time Pro Bowler has pretty much done it all in the NFL. He has racked up 1,838 career tackles, 35 sacks, 13 interceptions and six first-team All-Pro nods. He won his first Super Bowl as a member of the Seattle Seahawks in 2013, his second season. His Hall of Fame bid is already secure.
"However, winning a second Super Bowl with Commanders coach—and former Seahawks defensive coordinator—Dan Quinn could be the perfect way for Wagner to bookend his career."
Wagner is participating in the Commanders mandatory minicamp as the team gets ready for the upcoming season.
