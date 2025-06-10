Commanders star WR absent at first day of mandatory minicamp
Washington Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin put on the best season of his career in 2024 with Jayden Daniels as his quarterback, snagging a career-high 13 touchdowns on his way to his second Pro Bowl and Second Team All-Pro honors.
McLaurin missed the two weeks of voluntary OTAs before mandatory minicamp beginning this week as he looks for a new contract with the Commanders, as his current deal is set to expire following this season.
The two sides still seem to be hashing things out, and it appears as if McLaurin and his team are sticking to their guns, as he was a no-show for Washington's first day of mandatory minicamp.
While many fans have clamored for the organization to do the right thing and sign McLaurin to a long-term extension, nothing has materialized at this moment.
This isn't the first instance of McLaurin skipping OTAs and mandatory minicamp. He did the same back in 2022 when he held out looking for the current contract he is on, where he is set to make a base salary of $15.5 million in 2025.
McLaurin has maintained the fact that he wants to stay in Washington, but it will be up to the two sides to come to an agreement that fits both their needs and wants.
According to ESPN, one of the main sticking points could be the fact that McLaurin will turn 30 years old this year. McLaurin deserves a solid contract for all that he has given the Commanders over his six seasons, and there shouldn't be a doubt that he can still perform at a high level at this point in his career.
We will continue to monitor the situation with Terry throughout the rest of minicamp. McLaurin can be fined $17,462 for missing the first day of minicamp, $34,925 for the second missed day, and $52,381 for the third day, for a total of up to $104,768.
