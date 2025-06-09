Commanders' defensive trio predictably low in NFL rankings
It is a known fact the Washington Commanders' defense isn't nearly as respected as the offense.
While the defense finished in the middle of the field when it came to points allowed, its rushing defense was near the bottom of the league. Because of it, the Commanders went deep trying to find new members of the defensive front, and will once again remodel a large amount of that unit.
Because of the past struggles and the lack of a true splash move in the trenches, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano left Washington near the bottom in his defensive trio rankings for 2025.
For his rankings, Manzano stacked defensive tackle Daron Payne, linebacker Bobby Wagner, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore against his top three defenders from every other NFL team, ultimately pegging the Commanders at No. 27.
"It was tough to select a defensive lineman for the Commanders," Manzano writes. "Payne has struggled since his breakout 2022 season, but he still might be the team’s best pass rusher. Wagner hasn’t shown any signs of slowing after being named a second-team All-Pro in his 13th season. Lattimore could have a better season with a full offseason in Washington."
We would push back on the idea that Payne is the team's best pass rusher, but he may perhaps become the Commanders' most influential defensive lineman this season, judging from comments made by some of his coaches.
"Daron is the alpha male in the room. Daron was always a leader. Let’s not get that confused. He's always been a leader," defensive line coach Darryl Tapp recently said about Payne in an interview with WUSA9's John Doran. "His style of leadership last year was more see me do what I do. He leads by action. I challenged him this year to be a little bit more vocal with still doing the exact same things he was doing and sure enough, he's taking that thing and running with it."
Defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. went out of his way to tell everyone listening that Payne had been the most impressive player, in his mind, during the offseason program up to that point.
It is high praise for the player Manzano would likely consider the weak link in the Commanders' trio, and if that spot can get shored up this season, that ranking is likely to climb in 2026.
