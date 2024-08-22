Commander Country

BREAKING: Washington Commanders Trade WR Jahan Dotson to NFC East Rival

The Washington Commanders are saying goodbye to 2022 first-round pick Jahan Dotson.

Oct 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) catches touchdown pass against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Josh Jobe (28) and safety Terrell Edmunds (26) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Commanders are making a move to shake up their receiver room, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

"A rare in-division trade: Washington is sending former first-round pick Jahan Dotson and a fifth-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and two seventh-round picks, per sources," Schefter tweeted.

Dotson, 24, was the No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Commanders but he struggled to live up to that hype in his first two seasons. He managed to catch 84 passes for 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons with the Commanders.

With Dotson no longer in the picture, it appears that third-round rookie Luke McCaffrey could step into the starting lineup along with fourth-year pro Dyami Brown.

Now, Dotson heads to the Eagles, returning to the state where he played his collegiate career at Penn State.

Dotson will get a chance to face his former team on Thursday Night Football in Week 11 on Nov. 14 in Philadelphia.

