NFL Insider Believes Starting Commanders WR Could be Released
The preseason can allow players to make or break their outlook for the coming season. This is primarily the case for fringe roster players, though a certain Washington Commanders starter could be on the hot seat after preseason.
Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson might not have a secure role as the team's starter -- or even security in being on the squad at all.
Now, Washington is in the thick of the Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes as he's yet to sign a long-term extension with the San Francisco 49ers. The star wide receiver would significantly improve the position group, but, should the Commanders strike out, they could upgrade the position with a different acquisition.
Another move the team could make within the position group is moving on from Dotson, too. NFL insider Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com and the NFL Daily Podcast is beginning to believe the wide receiver might not make the team's 53-man roster.
"The more Commanders coaches talk, the more I wonder if Jahan Dotson is on their Week 1 roster," Rosenthal said on social media.
It's no secret Terry McLaurin is the Commanders' WR1. Dotson played in the WR2 role alongside McLaurin a season ago, though that could be changing this season. While it seemed Dotson would be set to return to the role, new ownership and management with the organization could lead the club to desiring more with Jayden Daniels taking over the quarterback role.
One change made within the staff was the addition of Dan Quinn as the team's head coach. He alluded to the idea that there is a wide receiver battle for anyone not named McLaurin.
"You'll see two, three, four, five, there's a lot of guys that are really battling," Quinn said. "I've been really impressed with Olamide (Zaccheaus), I thought he's had a really strong camp. Looking forward to getting Luke (McCaffrey) some extra work here, Jahan (Dotson), Dyami (Brown), so that's where we're at."
The Commanders wide receiver was drafted No. 16 in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He was more impressive during his rookie campaign than he was a season ago and another disappointing campaign would be quite the letdown.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
