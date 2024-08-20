Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reveals Thoughts on 'Earning' Starting Job
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is officially the starter after coach Dan Quinn told reporters on Monday that they would be going with the No. 2 overall pick out of LSU.
However, Daniels has bigger goals after "earning" the starting job.
"I haven't earned anything," Daniels said. "What I did in college was great, now it's time for a new new slate, clean slate. So coming in, I gotta come here. I got prove not only to myself, not only to the coaches, but to my teammates, earn respect from those guys because some of those guys were drafted in the same position as me. They had to work for everything they had. For me to come in there and DQ and them were gonna preach competition and you know, you gotta earn everything, man. They can't come in and just give me the job right away, so I gotta go earn it.”
Daniels wasn't satisfied just being the No. 2 overall pick and he didn't act like such. He knows that once you enter the league, you have to earn your stripes and that it doesn't matter where you were drafted.
Undrafted players have gone to the Hall of Fame while top picks have been busts, and Daniels knows that. Now that he has earned the starting job, he can do everything in his power to start winning games and turning things around for the Commanders.
