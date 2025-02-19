Commander Country

Chase Young could return to Commanders in free agency

The Washington Commanders could bring back a familiar face in free agency this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young (99) looks up at fans before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young (99) looks up at fans before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders took Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

While things didn't work out the first time, perhaps the Commanders and Young could work it out on the remix by signing him in free agency this offseason.

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young
Jan 8, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young warms up prior to the Commanders' game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Chase-ing the Commanders?

"Chase Young, the second overall pick in the 2020 draft, has revitalized his value a bit over the last two seasons. While the New Orleans Saints struggled this year, Young did not," Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox writes.

"The 25-year-old recorded 5.5 sacks and an impressive 34 quarterback pressures. He spent time with both the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers in 2023 and has now produced back-to-back five-plus-sack seasons for the first time in his career."

The Commanders have Dante Fowler Jr., the team's sack leader in 2024, hitting the open market this offseason. Young could be a complementary piece if the team signs him or he could emerge as a top player for Washington once again.

Published
Jeremy Brener
