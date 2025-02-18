Report says Commanders' NFC East Division rival selling minority stake in franchise
Given how the 2024 season went between the Washington Commanders and New York Giants you could say one team 'owned' the other.
It doesn't need to be the most dominant of victories to make 2-0 look really good in the ledger, and even though one of the Commanders' wins over the Giants required seven field goals to do it, a win is a win–as the kids say.
It turns out, according to recent reports, Washington won't be the only new owner of one of New York's (really New Jersey's, but whatever) NFL franchises.
"The Mara and Tisch families have retained Moelis & Company to explore the potential sale of a minority, non-controlling stake in the New York Giants," NFL.com has reported. "There will be no further comment in regard to the process."
According to the league site the Giants franchise, founded in 1925 by Tim Mara, has been owned by the Mara family–at least in part–ever since and since 1991 has been split between the Mara and Tisch families with Steve Tisch serving as a co-owner and executive vice president of the club.
Since the league approved private equity funds to buy stakes in NFL franchises in August of last year the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills have both completed minority sales.
In the Dolphins' deal, Brooklyn Nets owners Joe Tsai and Oliver Weisberg along with Ares Management funds bought a minority stake in that franchise. in the Bills' deal, 10 new limited partners were brought in by owner Terry Pegula including NBA legends Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady and private investment firm Arctos.
