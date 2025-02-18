Washington Commanders hire grandson of Hall of Famer John Madden to coaching staff
The Washington Commanders are in a prime position to build off their shocking return to relevancy in 2024 as they look to make it to the Super Bowl after reaching the NFC Championship this season. They have many decisions to make when it comes to their roster, but fortunately for them, they have one of the largest salary caps in the entire league, with $75 million to work with.
With the offseason just on the horizon, with free agency set to kick off in March and the NFL draft in April, the Commanders are doing some in-house work to fill out some positions on the staff. One of those hires came on Tuesday as Washington formally announced the hiring of Jesse Madden, the grandson of the legendary John Madden, as an offensive quality control coach under offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
Madden played at Michigan throughout his collegiate career, beginning at quarterback before making the move to the defensive side of the ball at cornerback, and was a part of Michigan's 2024 National Champion run. Madden didn't see much action during his time in Ann Arbor, only seeing playing time in one game during his freshman season.
This will be Madden's first introduction into the coaching realm, and there isn't much better of a spot to land than in Washington, with the team trending to be one of the top contenders for years to come with Jayden Daniels leading the way. The name carries weight here, but Madden will have his work cut out for him as he will immediately be thrust into a professional role rather than working up the ranks as most other coaches do.
