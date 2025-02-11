Commanders' Dante Fowler Jr. among best free agent pass rushers
The Washington Commanders saw Dante Fowler Jr. experience a renaissance in his first season with the team.
Fowler was arguably the team's best pass rusher, logging 10.5 sacks, the most he's had in a single season since 2019 when he was with the Los Angeles Rams.
The 33rd Team writer Dan Pizzuta listed Fowler as the No. 52 free agent in this spring's class.
Will Commanders re-sign Fowler?
"There was a ton of explosiveness in Dante Fowler Jr.'s game during his season in Washington. He was 21st in pressure rate and eighth among edge rushers in pass rush win rate. Fowler did run hot, converting 87.5 percent of his hits into sacks (the league average is around 42 percent), but the constant pressure is something to believe in," Pizzuta writes.
There's no guarantee that Fowler will have the kind of year he had in 2024 next season, but the Commanders need a high-level pass rusher, and Fowler is currently the likeliest person to fill that role out of anyone possible for Washington in 2025.
