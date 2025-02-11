Commander Country

Commanders' Dante Fowler Jr. among best free agent pass rushers

Dante Fowler Jr. could be getting a payday from the Washington Commanders or another team in free agency.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 13, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) passes under pressure from Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr.(6) during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders saw Dante Fowler Jr. experience a renaissance in his first season with the team.

Fowler was arguably the team's best pass rusher, logging 10.5 sacks, the most he's had in a single season since 2019 when he was with the Los Angeles Rams.

The 33rd Team writer Dan Pizzuta listed Fowler as the No. 52 free agent in this spring's class.

Will Commanders re-sign Fowler?

"There was a ton of explosiveness in Dante Fowler Jr.'s game during his season in Washington. He was 21st in pressure rate and eighth among edge rushers in pass rush win rate. Fowler did run hot, converting 87.5 percent of his hits into sacks (the league average is around 42 percent), but the constant pressure is something to believe in," Pizzuta writes.

There's no guarantee that Fowler will have the kind of year he had in 2024 next season, but the Commanders need a high-level pass rusher, and Fowler is currently the likeliest person to fill that role out of anyone possible for Washington in 2025.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

