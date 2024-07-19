Bears' Montez Sweat 'Angry' After Trade From Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders look entirely different heading into the 2024 NFL season. They had a franchise makeover, which means a revolving door within the roster as the team establishes a new era.
Sometimes, this calls for teams to move off star players and strong talents for a better long-term outlook. In the Commanders' case, they had to trade star defensive end Montez Sweat, shipping him to the Chicago Bears. The trade made Sweat "angry."
In an interview with The Athletic's Dan Pompei, Sweat broke down how he felt following the trade to Chicago.
“I was shocked,” he says. “In disbelief.”
Sweat gave the Commanders a consistent four seasons, being a reliable force on the defensive line. However, with new ownership, the team was getting ahead of a rebuild which saw other plans for Sweat. He even broke down the call to Ron Rivera to go to the front office and discuss the trade.
“I was very emotional,” Sweat said. “I was angry and probably said some things I wanted to take back. Maybe.”
It's fair for Sweat to have felt this way, given his standing with the franchise. Still, the team opted to go for a player in Jar'Zhan Newton in the second round which allows them to get younger while Sweat was able to break out in Chicago. Sweat felt betrayed, though.
“It felt like somebody kind of gave up on you, like you aren’t good enough anymore,” Sweat said.
The pain might not have lasted long, not to that extent at least. Shortly after being traded to Chicago, the Bears extended Sweat's contract for four years worth $98 million. The extension allowed Sweat to play confidently and freely, helping him break out with the Bears.
“I’m playing more free, not worried about getting hurt,” Sweat said. “I thought it would happen in Washington, but that’s not how it played out, and I have no regrets about how it did. This is where God wanted me to be, in Chicago.”
Sweat will play a key role on the defense of an emerging young team while the Commanders are undergoing a reset across the franchise, so the trade seemingly worked out for both sides, despite the short-term shock and pain.
