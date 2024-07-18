'Matter of Time' Before NFL Adopts New 18-Game Regular Season
Could the NFL soon continue to add more games to the regular season schedule? The NFL recently added a 17th game to the original 16-game schedule. Now, the league can look to continue expanding the regular season.
In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news that the NFL could soon be following franchise owner's wishes in adding an 18th regular season game to the schedule.
“If we go back to when the conversation of more games (more than the 16-game schedule) started, the NFL started out of the block talking about 18 games, and it sounded like that was roundly dismissed," Schefter said. "I think the league did a pretty smart thing. They went from 16 to 17 games. Rather than taking one big giant step, they said, let’s take little steps, and we will get to where we are going over time. But it is not going to be as quickly as we would like it to be.”
Schefter did claim that, as of right now, this is not "real," but it's only a matter of time until it is. The NFL regular season is already long as is, but money talks and owners will do whatever it takes to maximize the value of their franchise.
"And now that Joe Burrow is even talking about the 18 games? To me it just seems like there is a momentum to this," Schefter continued. "I don’t think it is real right now, but it is only a matter of time before it does get real. And when you get to the 18 games, in my mind, it’s going to be about money. It’s always going to be about the money.”
The NFL gave its players a vote in 2020 as to whether or not they wanted to add a 17th game, with that vote barely passing (52 percent in favor). An 18-game season would add an additional week to the NFL season, with teams more than likely needing a second bye week to protect their bodies.
