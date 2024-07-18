Commander Country

Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Unranked in ESPN Poll

The lack of faith in what the Washington Commanders can do this season continues to build.

David Harrison

Aug 21, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs after a catch during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs after a catch during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
The rankings continue to roll in and the Washington Commanders continue to be ignored by NFL coaches, scouts, and executives.

This time, ESPN released its top 10 wide receiver rankings compiled from its annonymous polling of league personnel and while the only receiver we'd expect to have a shot at making the list is Commanders star Terry McLaurin, he wasn't even an honorable mention.

Instead, the most consistently good player Washington has had in recent memory barely made the list at all after being a player who merely 'received votes.'

Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin
Aug 21, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs after a catch during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the 10 receivers that did make the list:

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

4. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

5. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

6. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

7. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

8. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

10. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

Of course, Aiyuk might grab the interest of Commanders fans as his recent request to be traded means the chances he lands with former college teammate and quarterback Jayden Daniels has improved, even if minimally.

Last year McLaurin was No. 9 on the list, signifying that the league may be softening on their stance that the receiver is more a victim of inadequate quarterback play than anything.

In the 2023 listing ESPN wrote, "Basically, he deserves a lifetime achievement award for what he has endured."

This year, McLaurin got some votes, but not enough to earn even an honorable mention. Quite the fall. And one he hopes to reverse with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels expected to take the starting job ahead of the regular season beginning this September.

