Commander Country

Washington Commanders Offensive Line: Among Worst in NFL?

The Washington Commanders offensive line struggled in 2023. Is it the worst in the league?

Jeremy Brener

Jan 8, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jonathan Williams (41) carries the ball behind his offensive line against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jonathan Williams (41) carries the ball behind his offensive line against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Commanders have had their fair share of struggles in the trenches over the past few years.

However, with a new regime taking over both in the front office and on the sidelines with the coaching staff, there is reason to believe that the Commanders could be on the upswing.

NFL analyst Warren Sharp ranked all 32 offensive lines in the NFL and placed the Commanders at No. 27.

"The Washington offensive line fell to 30th in this year’s rankings after slotting in at 27 a year ago. Third-round pick Brandon Coleman and former Chief Nick Allegretti aren’t inspiring additions, but Washington did finish 14th in ESPN’s pass block win rate in 2023 despite allowing 65 sacks, the second most in the NFL," Sharp writes.

The only offensive lines ranking lower than the Commanders are the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants.

The Commanders would have to do a pretty bad job to be worse than what they were a year ago, but there is reason for optimism. There could be up to four new starters on the offensive line, so new expectations should be had. Ultimately, any improvement from last year should be considered a success for Washington.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

