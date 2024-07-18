Commander Country

Report: Washington Commanders President Jason Wright to Leave After '24 Season

Jason Wright has been president of the Washington Commanders since 2020.

Oct 5, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders president Jason Wright stands on the field prior to warmups before the Commanders' game against the Chicago Bears at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 5, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders president Jason Wright stands on the field prior to warmups before the Commanders' game against the Chicago Bears at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Commanders will have a new president very soon.

According to Washington Post reporter Nicki Jhabvala, Jason Wright is no longer serving the organization as president and he will leave the Commanders at the end of the 2024 season.

Wright, who just turned 42 this month, was hired by the organization in 2020 by Dan Snyder to lead business operations. During Wright's tenure, he helped lead the franchise through its major rebrand and through the scandal Snyder brought on during his final years with the organization.

Wright was the first Black president of an NFL team in league history and was just the fourth former player to lead in that role.

As Wright exits the role, he will become a senior advisor for the organization. No public plans have been formed as to what is next for the Commanders, but it's likely that it will be announced in the not-so-distant future.

