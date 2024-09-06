CommanderGameday Staff Score Predictions: Commanders vs. Buccaneers
The Washington Commanders are set to kick off their 2024 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Raymond James Stadium this upcoming Sunday evening and we will get our first glimpse at the new era of Commanders' football.
The Commanders looked to have improved their roster drastically on paper, but will the on-field product look as such? That is the question as the Commanders' offense was inconsistent a year ago and had some major struggles on the defensive side of the ball, specifically in the secondary.
The issues of the past can't be done overnight, but putting up a fight against a team whose culture and play have been established is a step in the right direction. The Commanders will have a chance to upset the Buccaneers at home as they will come into this one as 3.5-point underdogs.
Our staff provides their predictions and analysis as the Commanders prepare to take on the Buccaneers.
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
The Bucs are 3.5-point favorites and I think that line fits well. On one hand, there are people nervous to fully believe in Baker Mayfield's resurrection, but I think it's more likely he'll be similarly good or better in 2024 under coordinator Liam Coen. For Washington, rookie Jayden Daniels looks like he has all the tools necessary to be great in the league for a long time, but he's not great yet. He knows it, the team knows it, and while his first experience is going to be incredibly valuable, I think it ultimately comes via a 24-21 loss at the hands of Tampa Bay.
Commanders 21, Buccaneers 24
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
The Commanders will establish a bit of identity while playing a playoff team close, but the more experienced team will walk away from the contest on top. Most importantly, the Commanders will begin to arrive with their new-look squad.
Commanders 24, Buccaneers 27
Jeremy Brener (@JeremyBrener)
The Commanders face a tough task on Sunday against the Buccaneers. Rookie quarterbacks have struggled mightily in their Week 1 start, which puts Jayden Daniels on the wrong side of history. Daniels makes the Commanders a lot better than they were a year ago, and that will be evidenced in the coming weeks. However, facing a Bucs team on the road coming off a playoff appearance a year ago will be a difficult test for the rookie. He'll have moments of brilliance, but more moments where he looks like a rookie.
Commanders 10, Buccaneers 24
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
The matchup between the Commanders and the Buccaneers couldn't pit two more polarizing opposites against one another. The Commanders are ushering in a new era under a new head coach and rookie quarterback while the Buccaneers have a solidified group led by coach who has been in place for some time and a veteran quarterback. Either way one team will have to come out victorious and with the Bucs getting 3.5 points as the home team, I believe it is the right call as the Commanders will have a few lapses as they look to get everyone on the same page. The Bucs win this one in an offensive showcase.
Commanders 21, Buccaneers 31
CONSENSUS: Buccaneers (4-0)
