One NFL star was excited for the Commanders; has that changed?
Are the Washington Commanders still considered a Super Bowl contender after their 2-2 start to the season?
If you look at the season in quarters, this means the Commanders are essentially tied exiting the first, with three left to play.
Through that lens, if it were Sunday afternoon, nobody would be claiming the sky is falling, yet the mood around Washington from outside is somewhat dark after two embarassing road losses to start the season.
A Former Star is Still a Believer
Former NFL running back Darren McFadden doesn't seem swayed by this, however, as he stated his excitement about the Commanders earlier this season in an interview with Betway.
"A team that team excites me is this Washington team," McFadden shared in the interview. "Having a young team and then what Jayden Daniels has done over there, man, I’m excited about this team and I think they have a real shot. I know made a good run last year, but I think they have a really good shot, for sure."
Every season is unique, and while the Commanders have been dealing with plenty of injuries, a preseason projection that the team would be 2-2 at this point in the year was not out of the question even before they started piling up.
Putting the 2-2 Start in Perspective
While some teams are proving their contender status right out of the gates, like the undefeated Buffalo Bills, others have stumbled out of the blocks a bit. Joining Washington in that category are the Kansas City Chiefs (2-2), the Green Bay Packers (2-1-1), the Minnesota Vikings (2-2), and especially the Baltimore Ravens (1-3).
Since the castle isn't burning down around those franchises as of yet, it makes sense that it wouldn't be around the Commanders yet. A victory in Week 5 over the AFC West-leading Los Angeles Chargers would be a great shot in the arm for Washington, while a loss would only further contribute to growing angst around the team, especially if the defense were to falter in a similar fashion as it has in the first two road games of the year.
A Critical Crossroads in Week 5
Should that happen, McFadden and others might find themselves pulling off of the Commanders' bandwagon sooner than ever anticipated in the preseason.
READ MORE: Commanders legend explains the team's frustrating 2-2 start
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Dan Quinn hopes to tweak Commanders mindset after Falcons loss
• Commanders' Luke McCaffrey strikes early vs. Falcons
• 3 keys for Commanders to beat Falcons
• Commanders place safety on IR as secondary struggles continue