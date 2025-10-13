Commanders have a major question mark for their primetime game
The Washington Commanders will be without receivers Terry McLaurin (quad) and Noah Brown (groin/knee) for at least one more game as they face off against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football to cap off Week 6 of the NFL season.
Key Starters Sidelined
Their statuses were determined heading into the weekend. McLaurin didn't practice at all during the week dealing with the injury, all but cementing his status, but there had been hope that Brown would be available after being a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. While the Commanders ruled the duo out, there was still a question mark lingering over fellow receiver Deebo Samuel (heel) entering the weekend.
Washington called up receivers Tay Martin and Ja'Corey Brooks from the practice squad Monday afternoon, leading to further doubt about Samuel's status.
Heading into the night, the team released their inactive list, and here is who will not be dressing for the Commanders in Week 6.
Gameday Decisions
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS INACTIVES
WR Terry McLaurin
WR Noah Brown
QB Josh Johnson
LB Ale Kaho
LB Kain Medrano
OL Brandon Coleman
DT Eddie Goldman
For the Bears, only defensive lineman Grady Jarrett (knee) had been ruled out heading into the weekend, but several players were listed as questionable including tight end Colston Loveland, defensive lineman Austin Booker, running back Travis Homer, and kicker Cairo Santos.
Hours before the game, Chicago declared Booker and Homer inactive for the game, and elevated defensive lineman Jonathan Ford and kicker Jake Moody from the practice squad.
As the Commanders did, the Bears also released their full list of inactive players.
Bears' Injury Report
CHICAGO BEARS INACTIVES
DL Grady Jarrett
K Cairo Santos
WR Jahdae Walker
DL Tanoh Kpassagnon
QB Case Keenum
LB Ruben Hyppolite II
OL Luke Newman
Washington also announced that offensive lineman Sam Cosmi would not be activated to make his season debut against the Bears. We expect he will be activated for next week's road game against the Dallas Cowboys, however.
Cosmi had been listed as doubtful on Friday as he continues to work his way back from the knee injury suffered last postseason. Meanwhile, running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (calf) was the only other player listed as questionable on Friday along with Samuel.
Playing in his second-straight game since missing two with a left knee injury, quarterback Jayden Daniels was cleared ahead of the weekend, as was tight end John Bates (shoulder).
The Bears cleared safety Jaquan Brisker (quad), running back Kyle Monangai (thigh), offensive lineman Darnell Wright (elbow), defensive back Kyler Gordon (hamstring), offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (rib), and linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring) on Friday, giving them a boost that they hope will give them the juice to come away with an upset win in Landover, Maryland.
READ MORE: Commanders star Deebo Samuel reacts after former 49ers teammate suffers brutal injury
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders DC previews Bears offense, QB Caleb Williams
• How to watch Commanders vs. Bears: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time
• Commanders’ Deebo Samuel just did something only two NFL legends ever have
• Commanders face a Bears defense that has one glaring weakness