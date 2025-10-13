Commanders OC points out two special qualities in Deebo Samuel
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel is a huge part of the team's offense.
With Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown out once again for the team's matchup against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, the Commanders will rely on Samuel's competitive nature to get the win.
“I mean, he is as competitive as I've been around," Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said.
"I mean, on game day he sets the tone with the intensity, the focus, you know, when he touches the ball it's, you're like, okay, here we go. And I think that gives us all a lot of confidence when he is out there. But it's, he's practiced every day when he hasn't had any sort of issue that he's been here from spring workouts on, like he wasn't asking for vet days, wasn't taking days off and he just loves to play. And I think that is infectious.”
Samuel huge for Commanders offense
Kingsbury thinks Samuel's competitive edge makes him one of the best in the league, but he also provides a unique skillset as a player that makes him important for the game plans the Commanders draw up.
“I would say just his versatility," Kingsbury said when asked about why Samuel gets the ball often.
"I mean, they know we're going to try to get him touches, but he can play outside, he can play inside, he can play running back, he can do it kind of all. And I think that allows me as a play caller and us as an offensive staff to be creative and how we get him the ball and continue to try and find ways to do that.”
Samuel has 30 catches for 300 yards and three touchdowns in the air while recording seven carries for 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground through five games this season.
His ability to be a threat in more ways than one makes him dangerous for the offense, so the Bears need to be ready for whatever Samuel and the Commanders have to throw at them.
