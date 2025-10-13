Commanders DC previews Bears offense, QB Caleb Williams
The Washington Commanders defense will have a tall task when they face off against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.
Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. spoke about the Bears defense and how challenging of a matchup they can provide.
"I think [Head Coach] Ben [Johnson] is excellent," Whitt Jr. said.
"He does a nice job of testing you vertically and horizontally and testing your eyes, is another eye discipline type game. He has a very talented quarterback that can make every throw. He's elite at his escapability and the ability to run and throw from different platforms. He doesn't have to be standing in the pocket. He can launch the ball from different arm angles and his feet don't necessarily have to be set for him to throw the ball very accurately."
Bears offense can test Commanders defense
The Commanders faced off against Williams last season when the Bears came to town and beat Johnson in the playoffs when he was the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions.
Now that the two have joined forces, Whitt has a game plan for how to contain Williams.
“You have to make sure you take one more step to him," Whitt Jr. said.
"You can't just assume that you're going to get him down with any arm tackling. You have to get your body to him because he has a tremendous kick-through where he can pull his legs out. He can make big guys fall off of him. So, not only do you have to cage him, but you have to make sure you bring extra bodies to him.”
The Commanders defense has the benefit of knowing their opponent pretty well after playing them less than a year ago. However, some changes have been made and the Bears will certainly try to get their revenge after losing last season on a Hail Mary to wide receiver Noah Brown.
The Bears are going to be locked in, especially on the offensive side, so the Commanders defense needs to be ready.
Kickoff between the Bears and Commanders is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC.
