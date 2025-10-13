Commanders star Deebo Samuel reacts after former 49ers teammate suffers brutal injury
Every NFL team is having to battle through injuries this season, and that has been the case for the Washington Commanders.
The Commanders have dealt with plenty of injuries, and we aren't even through the halfway mark. They lost starting running back Austin Ekeler for the season, defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. for the season, along with a slew of guys who have dealt with injuries throughout the season, like Terry McLaurin, Jayden Daniels, Noah Brown, and Javontae Jean-Baptiste.
Washington has managed not to be one of the hardest-impacted teams by injuries this season. One team that they have ravaged has been the San Francisco 49ers, who just lost another star player against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as their leader on the defensive side of the ball, LB Fred Warner, suffered a gruesome ankle fracture and dislocation.
Warner's former teammate, and current Commanders' wideout, Deebo Samuel, took to social media to send his condolences and prayers to Warner following the injury.
Deebo Samuel sends message to injured former teammate
Samuel and Warner were integral parts of the 49ers' recent run of success before the former was traded to the Commanders this offseason, following a bit of a falling out in San Francisco.
It was time for both parties to move on, but Samuel kept his relationships from his playing days in the Bay Area. Warner and Samuel were both leaders for the 49ers during their five seasons together, notching an incredible stretch that saw them make multiple playoff runs and reach the Super Bowl.
It is never pleasing to see a player go down the way that Warner went down, especially to a type of person and player of Warner's nature. Injuries such as the one he suffered take the air out of the stadium, and that was felt amongst the crowd in Tampa Bay as they so eerily remembered the same injury happening to Chris Godwin just a season ago.
There is no love lost between Samuel and the 49ers, but it's clear that Samuel still regards some of his former teammates to the highest degree.
With his best wishes passed along to Warner in his rehab process, Samuel will look to battle through his own heel injury in a pivotal Monday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears.
