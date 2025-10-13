Commander Country

How to watch Commanders vs. Bears: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time

Don't miss a second of the action! Here's everything you need to know to watch the Washington Commanders take on the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football in a rematch of last year's Hail Mary thriller.

Caleb Skinner

Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders take center stage on Monday Night Football, facing the Chicago Bears in a rematch of last year's unforgettable Hail Mary thriller that ended with a dramatic Commanders victory thanks to Jayden Daniels and Noah Brown. Both teams enter this primetime clash looking to make a statement, with Washington aiming to build momentum and the Bears hungry for redemption after coming up just short a season ago.

Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere, or tuning in on the radio, we've got everything you need to follow the action. From kickoff time and channel info to the best ways to catch every snap live, don't miss a moment as the Commanders look to keep momentum going on the road in Atlanta.

Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears Game Details

• Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders

• Date: Monday, October 13th

• Kickoff Time: 8:15 PM EST

• Location: Landover, Maryland | Northwest Stadium

Caleb William
Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

What channel is Commanders vs Bears on?

The Commanders-Bears game will air on ABC. Check your local listings for channel information.

How to stream Commanders vs Bears live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NFL+ (mobile only)

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Commanders Radio Network (BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) in the DMV)

• Falcons Radio Network (92.9 FM WZGC-FM in Atlanta)

• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)

Jayden Daniel
Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Commanders vs Bears betting odds

Odds provided by DraftKings.


• Spread: Commanders -4.5

• Over/Under: 49.5

• Moneyline: Commanders -225, Bears +185

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Bears vs. Commanders preview

The Washington Commanders host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football in a rematch of last year's Hail Mary finish that sent Washington home with the W. Jayden Daniels has reignited the offense since his return from his knee injury, and the running game will look to stay strong behind rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

Terry McLaurin remains sidelined with a quad injury, while Noah Brown is back and expected to suit up. The Commanders will lean heavily on the run game, Deebo Samuel, and rising targets like Luke McCaffrey to drive the offense. On defense, the pass rush will look to challenge Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams, who'll try to exploit Washington's secondary in this national-stage test of both quarterbacks and roster depth.

READ MORE: Commanders' secret scheme change has unleashed Daron Payne

Follow Caleb on Twitter.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders' offense has a surprising new 'physical' identity

Commanders’ Jayden Daniels is tired of hearing one thing about the Bears

•﻿ Why Commanders starter is invaluable to offense

Commanders' star rookie signs huge deal with Nike

Published
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/News