How to watch Commanders vs. Bears: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time
The Washington Commanders take center stage on Monday Night Football, facing the Chicago Bears in a rematch of last year's unforgettable Hail Mary thriller that ended with a dramatic Commanders victory thanks to Jayden Daniels and Noah Brown. Both teams enter this primetime clash looking to make a statement, with Washington aiming to build momentum and the Bears hungry for redemption after coming up just short a season ago.
Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears Game Details
• Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders
• Date: Monday, October 13th
• Kickoff Time: 8:15 PM EST
• Location: Landover, Maryland | Northwest Stadium
What channel is Commanders vs Bears on?
The Commanders-Bears game will air on ABC. Check your local listings for channel information.
How to stream Commanders vs Bears live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NFL+ (mobile only)
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• Commanders Radio Network (BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) in the DMV)
• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)
Commanders vs Bears betting odds
Odds provided by DraftKings.
• Spread: Commanders -4.5
• Over/Under: 49.5
• Moneyline: Commanders -225, Bears +185
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Bears vs. Commanders preview
The Washington Commanders host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football in a rematch of last year's Hail Mary finish that sent Washington home with the W. Jayden Daniels has reignited the offense since his return from his knee injury, and the running game will look to stay strong behind rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt.
Terry McLaurin remains sidelined with a quad injury, while Noah Brown is back and expected to suit up. The Commanders will lean heavily on the run game, Deebo Samuel, and rising targets like Luke McCaffrey to drive the offense. On defense, the pass rush will look to challenge Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams, who'll try to exploit Washington's secondary in this national-stage test of both quarterbacks and roster depth.
