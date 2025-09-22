Commanders make big signing with $30 million first round pick
It has been a rollercoaster of a ride to begin the season for the Washington Commanders including injuries across both the offense and defense.
With the injuries, the Commanders and general manager Adam Peters had to make moves quickly.
The Washington Commanders are signing veteran safety Darnell Savage, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
The move comes just a day after Washington’s 41-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, where two safeties went down with injuries.
With Will Harris and Percy Butler both sidelined, the Commanders wasted no time finding an experienced option to help stabilize their secondary.
Injuries Force Commanders’ Hand
Sunday’s win over the Raiders came at a cost, particularly in the defensive backfield. Starting strong safety Will Harris exited with a leg injury, and news broke Monday that he fractured his fibula causing him to miss the remainder of the season, it created immediate uncertainty at the position.
Backup Percy Butler also left the game with a hip injury. That left Washington dangerously thin at safety heading into Week 4.
The Commanders knew they couldn’t afford to wait around, especially with a secondary already facing questions early in the season. Savage brings valuable starting experience, having played in 69 games across five seasons with the Green Bay Packers.
His ability to step in quickly and adapt to multiple roles in the back end of the defense makes him a critical addition while the team sorts out the status of Harris and Butler.
For head coach Dan Quinn and his staff, the signing provides a sense of security. Washington’s defense has leaned on versatility and depth under Quinn, and Savage’s arrival ensures the team has a proven player ready to contribute right away.
Savage’s Background and Fit in Washington
Savage was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, less than two years into a three-year deal that included $12.5 million guaranteed and was worth up to $21.75 million.
A front-office and coaching overhaul in Jacksonville left him as the odd man out, despite starting 13 games for the Jaguars in 2024. He didn’t crack the starting lineup in the first two weeks of this season, but Washington believes he still has plenty left in the tank.
Drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Savage spent five seasons in Green Bay, where he started immediately and made his mark as a rangy, aggressive safety. There’s also a built-in connection in Washington.
Commanders' defensive pass game coordinator Jason Simmons was Savage’s secondary coach with the Packers during his rookie year. That familiarity could ease his transition and help him quickly slot into the defensive scheme.
For the Commanders, it’s about adding a player to help stabilize a unit that’s been hit with unexpected injuries. If Harris and Butler return sooner rather than later, Washington suddenly has quality depth at safety. For now, though, Darnell Savage gives the Commanders exactly what they need.
