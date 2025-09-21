Commanders are banged up; their Week 3 opponent is getting healthy
The storyline to follow heading into Sunday afternoon, when the Washington Commanders host the Las Vegas Raiders, is, of course, the quarterback situation.
With Commanders star Jayden Daniels out while nursing a knee injury, Marcus Mariota will get the start against one of his former teams.
Meanwhile, on the Raiders' side of things, veteran Geno Smith is the starter and hopes to clean up some of his sloppy play this weekend against Washington.
A MASH Unit in Washington
Along with Daniels, tight end John Bates (groin) and receiver Noah Brown (groin/knee) were ruled out on Friday adding to the injury concerns that began with running back Austin Ekeler (Achilles) and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (quad) were lost for the year in Week 2. Cornerback Jonathan Jones (hamstring) is also missing time on injured reserve due to a hamstring issue, and while he will be back later in the year according to head coach Dan Quinn, he obviously won't be able to compete in Week 3.
Raiders Getting Healthy
For Las Vegas, tight end Brock Bowers didn't look like himself last weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers while dealing with a knee injury of his own, but he received a clean bill of health for this weekend despite being limited in practice all week.
The Raiders were missing offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson last week due to a concussion, but he has been cleared and will face Washington on Sunday.
In fact, while the Commanders have a laundry list of injury concerns, the only player Las Vegas listed as questionable before the game was cornerback Decamerion Richardson who is dealing with his own hamstring issue.
That set the stage for Sunday afternoon, and before kickoff, the two foes identified the following players as inactive for the game.
Official Game Day Inactives
COMMANDERS INACTIVES
5 QB Jayden Daniels
52 DE Preston Smith
56 LB Kain Medrano
74 G Brandon Coleman (coach's decision, not injury related)
85 WR Noah Brown
87 TE John Bates
RAIDERS INACTIVES
25 CB Decamerion Richardson
31 RB Raheem Mostert
49 DE Charles Snowden
60 OT Charles Grant
76 OG Caleb Rogers
92 DT JJ Pegues
