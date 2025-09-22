Dan Quinn got a bloody nose, a game ball, and a dominant Commanders win
The Washington Commanders walked away from Sunday’s 41-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders with a statement victory, but head coach Dan Quinn also left the field with a bloody nose.
A sideline collision with quarterback Marcus Mariota late in the first half left Quinn with blood across his nostrils and goatee, yet he was all smiles after the game.
For Quinn, the story wasn’t about him it was about how his team showed up in all three phases.
Commanders Shine in All Three Phases
Quinn opened his postgame comments by praising the Commanders for executing across offense, defense, and special teams.
“Yeah, and special teams was right at the start of it again, and I thought they’ve got a knack and regaining on it,” Quinn said. “Having [WR] Jaylin [Lane] there on the punt return side, seeing [WR] Deebo [Samuel Sr.] on the kick return side. I think what we saw maybe a week ago was the covering side of punt, putting it down inside. And so, we just missed some of those chances. And so, when you can capitalize and win on field position, a long return, keeping them pinned back, those are winning football moments.”
Washington’s special teams helped flip the field early, and Mariota’s command of the offense kept the Raiders chasing throughout the afternoon. With the defense holding up its end, Quinn said the win felt like a complete team effort.
“When you do it, the results, the story almost writes itself,” he explained.
Quinn’s Sideline Collision and Reaction
Quinn received a game ball from Frankie Luvu after his postgame victory speech, as the team praised Quinn's toughness following the hit he took on the sideline.
Of course, Quinn’s bloody nose became part of the story, too. Mariota’s sideline momentum caught his head coach in the wrong spot late in the first half, but that did not deter Quinn for a second, who quickly popped back up to his feet and resumed coaching.
“Well, we made the kick and came in and then we went out and started it again. But we all had a good laugh about it for sure,” Quinn said.
Reporters asked if he needed stitches, and Quinn brushed it off quickly. “No, I’m good,” he said with a grin. “Yeah, probably like you’d expect and it’s this kind of part, yeah, don’t want to happen, but it was all good.”
The Commanders head coach may have left the game with a bloody goatee, but he also left with a blowout win and a team trending in the right direction.
