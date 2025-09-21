Commander Country

Commanders DB breaks leg vs. Raiders

The Washington Commanders are losing one of their starting defenders after their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders safety Will Harris breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.
Washington Commanders safety Will Harris breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are celebrating after their 41-24 win against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, but they are also continuing to dance with the injury devil.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Commanders defensive back Will Harris fractured his fibula during the game, which could hold him out for months, if not the rest of the season.

Harris fractures fibula vs. Raiders

Harris, 29, signed a two-year contract with the Commanders worth $8 million in the offseason. He was tasked with taking over Jeremy Chinn's vacated role in the secondary and had done a good job for the first three weeks of the season.

However, the Commanders will have to go in a different direction following Harris' injury.

"On the first day I felt Will's communication as a safety, that's so important to be able to talk ahead of the call," Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said at the start of training camp. "So, a formation or something that's about to happen, kind of like playing defense in basketball. Can you say where the screen is? Can you say where the ball is going to be? And so, for the safeties and the people that can do that, that's a really big deal."

Harris was a third-round pick by the Detroit Lions out of Boston College in 2019, playing his first five seasons with the team. In 2021, Harris racked up 93 total tackles including 62 solo while forcing one fumble, notching half a sack, and defending four passes.

He signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2024, playing in 13 games and recording 74 tackles while grabbing an interception.

With Harris out, the Commanders will have to go further down the depth chart where Percy Butler and Tyler Owens could get more playing time.

The Commanders are back in action in Week 4 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.

