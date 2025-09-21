How to watch Raiders vs. Commanders: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time
The Washington Commanders are set to square off with the Las Vegas Raiders for the first time since 2021 in a highly anticipated matchup.
Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere, or tuning in on the radio, we've got everything you need to follow the action. From kickoff time and channel info to the best ways to catch every snap live, don't miss a moment as the Commanders look to get back over .500.
Washington Commanders vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Details
• Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders
• Date: Sunday, September 21st
• Kickoff Time: 1:00 PM EST
• Location: Landover, Maryland | Northwest Stadium
What channel is Commanders vs Raiders on?
The Commanders-Raiders game will air on FOX. Check your local listings for channel information.
How to stream Commanders vs Raiders live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NFL+ (mobile only)
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• Commanders Radio Network (BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) in the DMV)
• Raiders Radio Network (KOMP 92.3FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio 920AM" in Vegas)
• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)
Commanders vs Raiders betting odds
Odds provided by DraftKings.
• Spread: Commanders -3.5
• Over/Under: 44.5
• Moneyline: Commanders -175, Raiders +145
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Raiders vs. Commanders preview
The Washington Commanders head back home for a Sunday battle with the Las Vegas Raiders in their first meeting since 2021.
With quarterback Jayden Daniels questionable with a knee injury, veteran Marcus Mariota could step in to lead an offense that is looking to get Terry McLaurin and the rest of the offense going.
On the other side, Maxx Crosby and the Raiders' pass rush present a major test for the Commanders' offensive line that has struggled early in the season, making this a pivotal early-season matchup as the Commanders continue to push toward ending a three-decade Super Bowl drought.
READ MORE: Commanders rookie faces another tough test after brutal showing vs. Micah Parsons
