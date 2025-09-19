Commanders have a proven winner ready if their star QB can't play
Jayden Daniels was listed on this week’s injury report as “did not practice” ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. With his status uncertain, the Washington Commanders are preparing to turn to veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota to step in if Daniels is unavailable.
This wouldn’t be the first time Mariota has been called upon to replace Daniels. Last season, the veteran stepped in during Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers and again in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys. Both times, Mariota delivered, leading Washington to victories.
A 'Real Standard as a Commander'
That history is one reason head coach Dan Quinn has no hesitation about leaning on Mariota again. “Yeah, if called upon, we would certainly expect Marcus to deliver in the fashion that he does,” Quinn said. “He has been like a real standard as a Commander.”
That standard has shown not only on the field, but also in the locker room. Mariota has taken on the role of mentor, providing steady guidance and support to Daniels. “Player, teammate in elite ways,” Quinn said, describing Mariota’s presence in the locker room.
Daniels and Mariota bring some similarities, particularly in their mobility, but the team would tailor the offense to fit each quarterback’s strengths. “And so, each player that we would feature, they’d be featured in not exactly the same way,” said Quinn.
A Different but Still Dangerous Style
“Mobility for him and Jayden and, you know, kind of coming up in similar styles but not exactly the same also,” Quinn explained. “So, for all the guys we have ways that we’d feature them and how we would play if called upon.”
Similar to Daniels, Mariota’s versatility is what makes him a good alternative. The Commanders know that even if Daniels is absent, they can rely on a proven veteran who has stepped up before and gotten the job done.
The 'Utmost Confidence'
“But yeah,” Quinn added, “we have like the utmost confidence in him.”
If Daniels isn’t suiting up on Sunday, Mariota will once again be asked to steer the offense, and if last year is any indication of what Mariota can do, the Commanders won’t miss a beat.
READ MORE: Commanders announce signing of 8-year veteran wide receiver
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders announce 3 key starters don’t practice before Raiders game
• Jayden Daniels must hit these 'markers' to practice with Commanders
• Commanders fell in the power rankings, and an analyst explained why
• After a rash of injuries, Dan Quinn has a clear message for Commanders