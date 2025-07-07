Commanders' rival steps up after devastating Texas tragedy
There are times when rivalries like that of the one between the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys have to be set aside.
With the tragedy that has occurred, and in many ways is still ongoing, in the state of Texas right now, the Commanders' rival is taking part in efforts aimed at helping the region recover, as much as it can.
When rivalries pause for something bigger
"The NFL Foundation, Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans are combining to contribute $1.5 million toward immediate assistance and long-term recovery resources for central Texas communities impacted by the flash flooding that occurred on July 4," the NFL announced over the weekend.
Flash flooding of the Guadalupe River has impacted several communities in the Texas Hill Country, most notably in Kerr County, where a girls' summer camp was located and full of young campers.
READ MORE: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels builds impact beyond the field
A tragedy unfolds in the Texas Hill Country
The death toll from the flood is reportedly close to 100 people, many of them children from the camp, and many are still missing and unaccounted for.
"We are heartbroken by the loss and damage that our neighbors in the Texas Hill Country have endured," a statement from the McNair family, owners of the Houston Texans, stated via NFL.com. "We are especially devastated to hear about the children who are still missing and we are praying they are reunited with their families soon. Our hearts will remain with everyone affected and in addition to our donation, we will continue to support the search, rescue and recovery efforts in the coming weeks."
Cowboys and Texans lead NFL relief effort
In their own statement, the Cowboys franchise said, "Our hearts are heavy as we witness the devastation and loss of life caused by the floods in Kerr County and Texas Hill Country, especially for the young girls and their families, as well as all of those lost and their loved ones. This has been devastating to see and we hold everyone impacted in our thoughts and prayers. Standing side by side with The Salvation Army's critical response, we are also donating $500,000 to provide immediate resources for rescue, relief and long-term recovery efforts."
The NFL also jumped in to contribute, raising the total donated to $1.5 million.
How you can help flood victims in Texas
Money can never bring those lost back to their families, or relieve the devastation that loss brings, but hopefully it can help those impacted begin to pick up the pieces and rebuild.
To support those impacted by the flash floods, make a donation to the American Red Cross, here.
READ MORE: This Commanders position group can shine in 2025
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders absent from early NFL Top 100 reveal, but not for long
• Commanders defender drawing fantasy buzz ahead of 2025 season
• Commanders take smart approach in 2025 defensive rebuild
• Commanders' Marcus Mariota gets honest about Jayden Daniels