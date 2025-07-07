Commanders defense needs third-year defensive back to grow
Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin is about to embark on his third season with the team.
The second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Illinois saw significant improvement in his second season compared to his first.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton thinks Martin can improve even more in 2025.
Martin praised by Bleacher Report
"Martin plays at an undervalued position, but he's made a meaningful impact on the back end of the Commanders defense, logging seven pass breakups, three interceptions and three forced fumbles. In 2024, he allowed a 75.3 passer rating and a 50 percent completion rate in coverage," Moton wrote.
"While it's too early for Martin to sign an extension, he may be in line for a new deal next offseason. Martin has worked his way into a starting role and doesn't have strong competition for the lead position.”
"Martin made strides between his rookie and second seasons. As the Commanders' deep safety, he could force more takeaways in his second year as a full-time starter. Typically, teams are willing to pay big bucks to ball-hawking safeties. In 2026, Martin could earn a massive pay raise."
Martin is an underrated piece of the defense, but his impact could be felt even further if he continues to grow at the rate he has in the first two seasons.
Martin could become Washington's best defender if he fulfills his potential, but that means he has to keep improving in the 2025 season.
Martin will report to training camp with the rest of the veterans on July 22.
