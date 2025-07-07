Donald Trump hints at move involving Washington Commanders new stadium
The Washington Commanders are hoping to open a new stadium at the RFK site by 2030.
Commanders owner Josh Harris and D.C. officials are working under a tight July 15 deadline for council approval on the stadium lease.
Washington has even drawn the attention of former President Donald Trump, who told reporters he’d be willing to step in if the D.C. Council fails to act.
“If I can help them out, I would. Ultimately, the federal government controls that,” Trump said, according to NBC Washington.
The Commanders’ proposed return to RFK has been viewed as a major opportunity to reconnect the franchise with its roots and reinvigorate the local economy. Trump’s comments introduce an entirely new layer to the debate, suggesting federal intervention could become a serious option if political gridlock derails the project.
Mayor Muriel Bowser and Harris announced the plan back in April, pitching the RFK site as a win for jobs, neighborhood revitalization, and fan experience. But as of mid-June, the lease still lacks the seven council votes needed to move forward. The Commanders’ front office recently stressed the urgency, warning that any delay could threaten D.C.'s shot at major events like the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
While Trump’s potential involvement could draw mixed reactions, his acknowledgment shows how high-stakes this project has become.
For Washington fans, this stadium isn’t just bricks and turf; it’s a legacy. And now, it’s squarely in the national spotlight.
