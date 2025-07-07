Commanders QB Jayden Daniels builds impact beyond the field
Jayden Daniels' influence is growing as the Washington Commanders' quarterback steps out from under the helmet and into the San Bernardino, California, community for the first time since launching his new foundation.
Daniels has been no stranger to public appearances since arriving in the NFL, but this time it is a bit different for the Commanders' second-year star.
A new chapter off the field for Jayden Daniels
The young quarterback, who is equally proud of his hometown of San Bernardino as he is of his football success, is leveraging his notoriety as the leader of the Washington football team to give back to the community that raised him, led by his mother, Regina Jackson, president of The Jayden Daniels Foundation.
The Jayden Daniels Foundation Presents: Our First Annual Community Day! event takes place July 12 from 10 a.m. to noon PDT at Cajon High School in San Bernardino, California.
Inside Jayden Daniels’ first community event
"Join us for a fantastic Community Day at Cajon High School's Jayden Daniels Stadium! The Jayden Daniels Foundation is excited to host our First Annual event, dedicated to uniting our community and empowering students. We'll be distributing free backpacks filled with essential school supplies to help every child start the new academic year feeling prepared and confident," the event announcement states.
In addition to the backpack giveaway there will also be raffles and community outreach vendors aimed at tying local resources to the community as well.
What families need to know to attend
According to the site, in order to attend and receive a backpack:
• Each child MUST be present to claim their backpack.
• One ticket per child is required for registration.
• Stadium Bag Policy Applies: Please note that ice chests and strollers are not permitted inside the stadium.
• Registration is required to attend.
• Security is strictly enforced
• Duplicate Child Names and Ages will be deleted
• Registrations with blank Child Names and Ages will be canceled and deleted.
This event marks the first for the quarterback's foundation, but is far from his first steps toward impacting the community around him. As part of the Commanders' 2024 rookie class, Daniels took part in several community events, including a visit to the Children's National Hospital. That visit led to subsequent efforts impacting the lives of patients and their families.
Rooted in San Bernardino — and proud of it
In November of last year, it was also announced that Daniels was partnering with VHC Health to promote community wellness across Washington, D.C. and the DMV area as a whole.
The city of San Bernardino fell on tough times in the early 2000s while Daniels was growing up in the area, impacted by the closing of several critical economic facilities including rail shops and an Air Force Base that cost the community more than 12,000 jobs in all.
Experiencing those hard times with the city, Daniels says, "I did realize it, and I mean I love where I'm from, I'm not gonna hide it. I'm not going to try to say I'm from somewhere else. I'm born and raised in San Bernardino, and that's home for me. So, I got family's still out there, I got a lot of friends out there, close ones. And It helped me get to the position, that city helped mold me to who I am today."
From San Bernardino to Arizona State, LSU, and to the Washington, D.C., Daniels has always stayed true to himself. Now that he has the means and the platform to do so, he's also ensuring he doesn't forget where he's come from, and shows love back to the community that has given him so much over the years.
To register your child for The Jayden Daniels Foundation event, go here.
