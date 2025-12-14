Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants live updates, score, and highlights

With Jayden Daniels sidelined once again, the Washington Commanders will turn to Marcus Mariota as they look to snap an eight-game losing streak against the New York Giants.

The Commanders’ offense has struggled to find its rhythm throughout the season, and it will be tasked with doing so again without several key contributors. Daniels, Zach Ertz, and Chris Rodriguez will all be unavailable due to injury, putting added pressure on Washington to execute with a next-man-up mentality.

Washington enters the matchup in search of momentum in a season defined by close losses and missed opportunities. Sunday presents another chance to show whether the Commanders have enough fight to finally end the streak and end the season strong.

PREGAME

Commanders inactives: CB Jonathan Jones, RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. QB Jayden Daniels, OT Trent Scott, OT George Fant, DE Drake Johnson

Giants inactives: OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, WR Ryan Miller, P Jamie Gillan, T James Hudson III, WR Gunner Olszewski, DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Sr., QB Russell Wilson (3rd QB)

1st Quarter

New York Giants have won the toss and decided to defer. The Washington Commanders will get the ball to start. Edmonds on the return for the Commanders and takes it to the 34 yard line. Mariota takes the field to lead the offense. McNichols tackled back at the 32 yard line. Fake to McNichols, Mariota takes off and is pushed out of bounds. 3rd and 3, pass to McLaurin caught and a first down. Giants is challenging the ruling of the first down.

