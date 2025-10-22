Commanders get 'promising updates' on 2 star WRs ahead of MNF
Despite the loss on Sunday against NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders fans have something to smile about as the team prepares for their Monday night showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Hope on the Horizon
The Commanders have been struck by the injury bug in recent weeks, with several key players sidelined on both sides of the ball. Yet, there are encouraging signs that two of the top offensive weapons are trending in the right direction.
Head coach Dan Quinn shared some promising updates during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Jim Miller and Pat Kirwan, saying both McLaurin and Samuel are on track to practice this week.
McLaurin has been battling a lingering quad injury suffered in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Through the first three games of the season, he caught 10 passes for 149 yards but has yet to reach the end zone. He was reportedly close to returning against the Cowboys, but the team opted to hold him out one more week to ensure a full recovery.
Trending Towards Full Strength
While McLaurin has been sidelined, Deebo Samuel stepped up as Daniels’ primary target, hauling in 30 catches for 300 yards and three touchdowns this season. Samuel’s physicality and versatility have been helpful for an offense trying to find its rhythm.
With both players trending toward full participation, the Commanders' offense could regain its balance and big-play potential heading into Monday night’s primetime against Kansas City.
The Spark They Need?
If McLaurin and Samuel can both suit up, it’ll mark the first time since Week 3 that Daniels has his full receiving duo on the field. And after a string of losses, the Commanders are looking to turn the tide, and getting two of their most dynamic playmakers back might be exactly the spark they need.
