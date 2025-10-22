Washington Commanders may already be looking to replace a struggling star CB
The calls for the Washington Commanders to replace Marshon Lattimore as one of the starting cornerbacks are getting louder by the week.
A Bust of a Trade?
In Week 7, the Dallas Cowboys attacked Lattimore for much of the game and came away with two penalties called against the Commanders' cornerback to go along with four completions against him for 71 yards. While he did have a pass defense and didn't give up a touchdown, it was his second-worst game of the year, at Green Bay in Week 2, being slightly worse, and for many, it has solidified that trading for him in the first place was a bust.
Eyeing the 2026 Draft
Moving up four spots in the 2026 NFL Draft order after losing to the Cowboys, Washington currently stands at No. 11 if the draft were to happen today, and at least one league media employee thinks general manager Adam Peters should have his eye on a cornerback to replace Lattimore then, if not sooner.
"Past second-round picks Trey Amos and Mike Sainristil will likely start at outside corner and in the slot, respectively, in 2026. The Commanders should still be scouting the cornerback position since Marshon Lattimore has a big cap number in 2026, the final year of his deal. Also, Noah Igbinoghene and Jonathan Jones are impending free agents," draft analyst Chad Reuter wrote for NFL.com in an update on the draft order and five biggest needs for each team.
Cornerback isn't the top need for the Commanders, according to Reuter. Instead, he has edge holding down that spot. Yet, he still ideates that a pass defender may be the way to go in round one.
So, who are some of the prospects Peters could be looking at?
Tennessee Volunteers cornerback Jermond McCoy is currently the highest ranked player in the group on Pro Football Focus' 2026 NFL Draft big board.
The junior had an 87 overall grade in 2024 with four interceptions while allowing just a 53.6 passer rating against. Thus far in 2025, McCoy hasn't played a game yet as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered while training back home in Texas over the winter.
By the Numbers
33 NFL cornerbacks have played 231 or more coverage snaps this season, and according to PFF, Lattimore is the lowest graded of them all. To make matters worse, Lattimore is also the third-most penalized of the group, one off the pace set by Deommodore Lenoir of the San Francisco 49ers and Andru Phillips of the New York Giants who both have one more penalty than the Washington defensive back.
The highest graded corner in the group of 33 from the Commanders is rookie Trey Amos (No. 12), who has a 66.3 overall grade through seven games, followed by Mike Sainristil and his 50.9 grade, ranking him No. 29.
