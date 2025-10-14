Commanders take big drop in NFL power rankings after Bears game
The Washington Commanders are back in the valley after losing to the Chicago Bears in Week 6 on Monday Night Football.
NFL.com writer Eric Edholm dropped the Commanders three spots in his latest power rankings, going from No. 9 to 12.
"Monday felt like a missed opportunity for the Commanders, who had the ball twice in the fourth quarter with the lead but punted and fumbled, opening the door for the Bears to snag a one-point win," Edholm wrote.
"Jayden Daniels rallied from his early pick to take command of the game, but he coughed the ball up late in the misty weather. The Bears had no trouble hanging onto the ball, and they promptly marched down the field for the game-winning field goal. Washington held them to 1-for-3 in the red zone, but it was not a particularly good defensive showing for the Commanders, especially after such an encouraging outing against the Chargers. The offense did its part with three turnovers, and Matt Gay also missed a kick, so the breakdowns were all around."
Commanders out of top 10 in power rankings
The teams ranked ahead of the Commanders are the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Commanders have traded wins and losses for the first six weeks of the season, failing to come out on top in consecutive weeks. After a loss to the Bears, they will have to find a way to get back on top of things, but they have always responded well when facing adversity.
In Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys, the Commanders won't have it easy, but if they find a way to correct the mistakes they made against the Bears, they should be able to celebrate an NFC East victory.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Cowboys is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on FOX.
