Inside the daily meeting that drives the Commanders' success
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters stick to their lanes, but that doesn’t mean they’re not working together.
There’s a delicate balance between the two men who come together after every Commanders practice for a private meeting focused on their shared mission: The future of the franchise.
Bonding over film and player evaluations, one of the things each of their jobs has in common, the duo has struck a quick rapport that has Washington enjoying one of the most rapid improvements the NFL has ever seen.
A Daily Ritual
“The one thing we do together just the two of us every day is we watch practice together," Quinn said. "Just having that time together every day to talk, it's important for us, for our relationship, for the team.”
That shared interest in ensuring the roster is built correctly and the team is headed in the right direction is what bonds the two men.
And even while they’re sitting in that room together, they’re entering the daily meeting from different angles.
“He may catch me up on things. I try to give him insight on some of the things that a guy may be being coached on or how they're performing," Quinn said. "You'd be surprised if you just put the tape on, leads into one thing, you hit pause, something else comes up, you talk through it.”
A Collaborative Culture
It’s a living example of the organization’s commitment to collaboration, where every arm of the team helps another carry its weight.
Do it right, and nobody is lifting more than their fair share for too long.
While some teams have dissociated front office and head coach relationships, it’s commonplace with the Commanders for theirs to be walking side by side, looking to lead the franchise to a Super Bowl win after falling one game short of the title fight in 2024.
Evaluating the 90-Man Roster
With a 90-man roster to manage at this time of year the team can use every set of eyes it can get, and the more smart people get a look at it, the better the evaluations can become.
That makes these meetings even more important, and an even bigger part of the success brewing in Ashburn, Virginia these days.
“There's a lot of players to evaluate, so it's not like you can see 90 players every day, every moment. I try to highlight those players and he gives me insights back," Quinn explained. "So, I enjoy that time that we do that.”
The Full Picture
For about three hours every game day, we get to sit down and watch Washington football, judging the final product without seeing all of the mechanics that go into building it.
Thanks to Quinn sharing details of these fine-tuning meetings between him and Peters, we have a little more of the full picture behind what is happening with the Commanders, and yet another example of how in sync things really are these days.
