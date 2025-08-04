Commanders rookie reveals the 'huge change' nobody talks about
Washington Commanders rookie offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. is attacking the biggest challenge of his football life head-on.
On top of having to get up to speed with the NFL game, Conerly is also changing sides to play right tackle for the Commanders after starring for the Oregon Ducks on the left side.
Both of these challenges happening at the same time aren’t unique to him alone, but it is still quite a challenge facing the latest Washington first-round pick, and it’s not insignificant.
A Trifecta of Challenges
“I feel like playing on the right side is something that was a huge change. And a lot of people don't really understand how much that change is for o-lineman, playing left and right side,” says Conerly. “But I'm really getting used to it and I'm starting to feel a lot better.”
If you’re looking for a trifecta of challenges for the rookie, look no further than the fact that an East Coast team drafted him.
Conerly is a West Coast native, having attended high school in Washington state and college in Oregon. So moving to the opposite coast presents challenges all its own for a young man adapting to professional life.
“Not being so close to my family, obviously. I feel like it's the biggest thing for me... being able to just drive home four hours is a lot different than catching a five-hour flight... one of the biggest things is that you're really a grown man now, and you don't have a coach always on you to do this, do that,” he shared.
Doing Hard Things With Good People
Doing hard things with good people is one of the principal characteristics of today’s Commanders program, and head coach Dan Quinn prides himself on building a staff and locker room that truly cares for one another and supports each other, whether that’s mentoring when needed or competing on the practice field.
While Conerly goes through it, and he’s going to go through it, he has a support structure around him designed to help him succeed and not put too much on his plate before the time comes that he can handle it.
It doesn’t make the mountain any less steep, or the climb any less elevated, but it gives the first rounder every opportunity to capitalize on his potential and help Washington climb up the NFL mountain a bit higher in the process.
