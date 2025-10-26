Commanders Dan Quinn praises Chiefs star defender ahead of Monday Night Football
The Washington Commanders know exactly what kind of battle awaits them on Monday night.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is one of the most disruptive players in football, and his presence alone changes how teams prepare on offense.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke about what it’s like facing a player with Jones skills and how his team is preparing for that challenge.
Respecting the Challenge
Quinn didn’t shy away from praising Jones, who has been one of the league’s most consistent defensive linemen for years. Quinn acknowledged that when going up against someone of Jones’ caliber, it’s about embracing the battle and staying ready for each snap.
“Yeah, because playing against a player like him, there's going to be plays where he'll win the down. You're going to win the down. And that's part of ball and playing against good players, whether it's defensive line, defensive end, any of the spots, receiver or quarterback, et cetera.”
Quinn added that Jones’ skill set forces coaches to be aware of where he’s lined up at all times.
“So, he's rare in terms of size and length and speed for a big guy. You want to make sure where he is at, what looks can you have, but he's been pretty accustomed to that through his career. He's one of the people that you have to circle during the week to say, this is a player that can really affect the game.”
The Commanders know Jones isn’t the type of player you stop completely. Instead, they’ll look to limit his impact and force the Chiefs’ other defenders to make plays. That could mean more quick passes, double teams, and an emphasis on getting the ball out of Marcus Mariota’s hands quickly.
The Mental Battle
Preparing for a player like Jones isn’t just about game planning, it’s about mindset. Dan Quinn says the team can’t allow one or two big plays to shake their confidence or rhythm.
“But you do have to account to say, ‘Hey man, and there's going to be battles and matchups that you're going to win on this too.’”
Quinn praised Jones for fitting perfectly within the Chiefs defensive scheme, which mixes multiple fronts and pressures to keep offenses guessing.
“They've got a nice system with different fronts, pressures, design and so he's a big part of that for sure just in terms of the play style.”
The Commanders hope they can slow down Jones as they travel to Arrowhead stadium to face the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.
